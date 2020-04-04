Amici
Timor Steffens, polemica Nicolai: oggi la risposta, il maestro dopo ieri
Amici 19, Timor Steffens si congratula con Gaia Gozzi per la vittoria
Tra i commenti alla vittoria di Gaia Gozzi spicca senz’altro quello di Timor Steffens che si è complimentato con la cantante scrivendole parole bellissime e sentite su Instagram. “Dal primo momento che l’ho vista ad Amici – queste le parole del maestro di danza – ho sentito che c’era qualcosa di speciale in lei. Riesce a farti sentire il palco come se fosse casa sua e come se noi fossimo benvenuti e invitati. Per alcune ragioni – ha poi aggiunto – ho sempre sentito e pensato che sarebbe andata avanti e che fosse la potenziale vincitrice. Ma a prescindere da se avesse vinto o no sapevo che avrebbe avuto un futuro luminoso davanti a sé”. Non è la prima volta che Timor scrive messaggi di questo tipo su Instagram, e bisogna riconoscergli che tutte le volte sa sempre quali parole usare. Pure quando si tratta di situazioni non proprio felici.
Timor sui finalisti: una risposta indiretta alla polemica di Maria De Filippi?
Ci riferiamo in particolar modo ai vari post che il maestro quest’anno si è trovato a scrivere su Nicolai Gorodiskii. E no, non lo citiamo a caso, visto che è proprio di lui (e di Maria De Filippi) che vi vogliamo parlare. Ieri Maria si è alterata con Alessandra Celentano e con Timor perché non si erano alzati per salutare Nicolai: un atteggiamento che le è sembrato poco educato ma che per noi in realtà non era significato nulla perché Alessandra si alza raramente e Timor aveva tutte le ragioni per non farlo, visti i trascorsi con Gorodiskii. Oggi Steffens non ha voluto essere polemico, e nel post dedicato a Gaia ha scritto delle parole belle anche per tutti i finalisti, anche per Nicolai. Nonostante tutto.
Il messaggio di Timor per tutti i finalisti di Amici 19
“Voglio dire – queste a un certo punto le parole del ballerino – che tutti i finalisti hanno fatto un lavoro incredibile […] Dovevano credere in ciò che stavano facendo ed esibirsi come se non ci fosse un domani. Dovevano solo raggiungere il pubblico a casa… e convincere noi giudici […] Questi finalisti lo hanno fatto ieri a hanno lasciato i loro cuori sul palco”. Parole rivolte anche a Nicolai dunque e che fanno senz’altro onore al maestro. Magari non si è alzato ma ha sempre riconosciuto il talento di Gorodiskii che ieri purtroppo non ha ricevuto alcun premio.
Anticipazioni Amici 20, Timor sarà tra i professori? Le ultime news sulla prossima edizione
Al momento non abbiamo conferme sulla prossima edizione di Amici, anche perché con l’emergenza Covid-19 e con tutto il lavoraccio che Maria e il suo team hanno dovuto fare dubitiamo che ci sia stato il tempo per pensarci. Non abbiamo motivo di credere comunque che Timor non ci sarà: trovate qui tutte le anticipazioni che abbiamo raccolto sinora.
View this post on Instagram
Congrats to this Super Star in the making aka @gaiagozziofficial ????????❤ . . Such a well deserved victory????. . From the first moment I saw her on stage in @amiciufficiale I felt there was something special about her. She has a way to make the stage feel like it's her home and we are all welcome and invited in. For some reason I always felt and thought she would go far in the show and was the potential winner. But regardless if she would win or not I knew that she would have a bright future ahead of her. . . She is ready to leave her mark in the world. . I can't wait to see what she will do next with her art. But I can assure you I will follow it and keep support it. @gaiagozziofficial Like I said to you yesterday…I truly hope our paths will cross sooner than later.❤???????????? . . Lastly I want to say that all finalists did an incredible job. It's obvious that it's a different show due to the covid19 pre-cautions in place. No audience no feedback live…With that being said. That is exactly why these finalists are so incredible. Now more than ever did they have to truly believe in their own art..without anyone in the studio screaming,cheering or supporting them. They had to trust and believe what they where doing and perform like there was no tomorrow. Only then would they reach all of the people at home…and convince us judges. I think at the same time this is what many artists face in their life…they have to want it and believe in their dreams more than anyone else out there..even if no one supports or believes them…they have to continue believing and pushing for their dreams. These finalist did that yesterday and left their hearts on that stage. . I can assure you. It was felt while watching them live….i'm super proud and can say to everyone at home…just wait until you see them live! This time with all of your support…mamma mia…they will blow you away???????????????? #amici19