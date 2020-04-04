Timor Steffens, polemica Nicolai: oggi la risposta, il maestro dopo ieri

Amici 19, Timor Steffens si congratula con Gaia Gozzi per la vittoria

Tra i commenti alla vittoria di Gaia Gozzi spicca senz’altro quello di Timor Steffens che si è complimentato con la cantante scrivendole parole bellissime e sentite su Instagram. “Dal primo momento che l’ho vista ad Amici – queste le parole del maestro di danza – ho sentito che c’era qualcosa di speciale in lei. Riesce a farti sentire il palco come se fosse casa sua e come se noi fossimo benvenuti e invitati. Per alcune ragioni – ha poi aggiunto – ho sempre sentito e pensato che sarebbe andata avanti e che fosse la potenziale vincitrice. Ma a prescindere da se avesse vinto o no sapevo che avrebbe avuto un futuro luminoso davanti a sé”. Non è la prima volta che Timor scrive messaggi di questo tipo su Instagram, e bisogna riconoscergli che tutte le volte sa sempre quali parole usare. Pure quando si tratta di situazioni non proprio felici.

Timor sui finalisti: una risposta indiretta alla polemica di Maria De Filippi?

Ci riferiamo in particolar modo ai vari post che il maestro quest’anno si è trovato a scrivere su Nicolai Gorodiskii. E no, non lo citiamo a caso, visto che è proprio di lui (e di Maria De Filippi) che vi vogliamo parlare. Ieri Maria si è alterata con Alessandra Celentano e con Timor perché non si erano alzati per salutare Nicolai: un atteggiamento che le è sembrato poco educato ma che per noi in realtà non era significato nulla perché Alessandra si alza raramente e Timor aveva tutte le ragioni per non farlo, visti i trascorsi con Gorodiskii. Oggi Steffens non ha voluto essere polemico, e nel post dedicato a Gaia ha scritto delle parole belle anche per tutti i finalisti, anche per Nicolai. Nonostante tutto.

Il messaggio di Timor per tutti i finalisti di Amici 19

“Voglio dire – queste a un certo punto le parole del ballerino – che tutti i finalisti hanno fatto un lavoro incredibile […] Dovevano credere in ciò che stavano facendo ed esibirsi come se non ci fosse un domani. Dovevano solo raggiungere il pubblico a casa… e convincere noi giudici […] Questi finalisti lo hanno fatto ieri a hanno lasciato i loro cuori sul palco”. Parole rivolte anche a Nicolai dunque e che fanno senz’altro onore al maestro. Magari non si è alzato ma ha sempre riconosciuto il talento di Gorodiskii che ieri purtroppo non ha ricevuto alcun premio.

Anticipazioni Amici 20, Timor sarà tra i professori? Le ultime news sulla prossima edizione

Al momento non abbiamo conferme sulla prossima edizione di Amici, anche perché con l’emergenza Covid-19 e con tutto il lavoraccio che Maria e il suo team hanno dovuto fare dubitiamo che ci sia stato il tempo per pensarci. Non abbiamo motivo di credere comunque che Timor non ci sarà: trovate qui tutte le anticipazioni che abbiamo raccolto sinora.