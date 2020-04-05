Amici
Amici Timor, divampa polemica: raccomandazioni, preferiti ed errori
Timor Steffens, è ancora polemica su Nicolai Gorodiskii: le accuse al maestro
Quest’anno più che mai Timor Steffens è finito al centro di polemiche che non hanno condizionato la visione che abbiamo di lui e che si sono ritorte contro chi invece le ha innescate: parliamo di Nicolai Gorodiskii, che si è in alcuni casi rivolto in maniera sgarbata al professore, e anche di Maria De Filippi, che nell’ultima puntata ha contestato Alessandra Celentano e allo stesso Timor il fatto di non essersi alzati dimenticando come si fosse comportato il ballerino. Su Instagram le polemiche sono state numerose e continuano tuttora; c’è però qualche voce fuori dal coro che ha scritto direttamente al maestro facendo le stesse considerazioni di Maria: “Posso dirti – queste le parole di una follower – che ti ho trovato molto maleducato e scortese verso Nico? Avrà fatto i suoi sbagli e proprio perché tu ti ritieni un grande artista e sei molto più grande di nico potevi comunque alzarsi per applaudirlo. Delusa, amareggiata e schifata”. La risposta di Timor è stato un chiarissimo “??? grazie”. Effettivamente cosa si potrebbe rispondere a chi ti accusa di non esserti alzato in piedi per un ragazzo che dall’inizio del suo percorso si è comportato male nei tuoi confronti? Certe pretese quest’anno ci sono sembrate davvero assurde. E non è finita qui.
Amici 19, Gaia Gozzi spinta dal programma? Timor non ci sta: il prof irritato
La polemica sul profilo Instagram di Timor è proseguita sotto allo stesso post (che è quello di cui vi abbiam parlato ieri e che vede Gaia e il maestro assieme dopo la vittoria). “Che schifo”, ha commentato Linda. “Non essere un’hater. Dovresti essere felice per lei”, le ha subito risposto Timor che ovviamente non si aspettava le considerazioni che sono arrivate dopo. “Non è un voto meritato ma indotto da mesi dagli autori stessi. L’hanno messa subito sul piedistallo”, ha infatti commentato Linda facendo luce su una polemica che effettivamente è esplosa in questo Serale: sono state varie le accuse alla redazione di privilegiare Gaia Gozzi. Al riguardo Timor è stato chiaro: “Ah ah! Veramente? Divertente… Ti basi su quali fatti? C’è un voto da casa per un motivo! Tutta l’Italia ha scelto lei come vincitrice. Di cosa stai parlando? Pensi che sarei stato un giudice se la mia opinione, quella degli altri e di tutti a casa non avesse avuto importanza e fosse stato già tutto pianificato? Avanti…”.
News Amici, attacchi su Javier Rojas e Nicolai: Timor svela il suo preferito e difende ancora Gaia
Linda ha poi spostato il discorso sul fatto che Timor non avesse supportato abbastanza Nicolai e Javier Rojas, e anche a questo il maestro ha risposto senza esitazione: “Anche questo non è vero, Linda. In realtà ho supportato Javier fino alla finalissima. Penso che avrebbe potuto essere un potenziale vincitore. È davvero talentuoso. Ma come hai potuto vedere ha vinto molti premi per questo. Gaia per me ha meritato di vincere. Se l’è guadagnato”. Che le polemiche continuino insomma non è opinabile, anche perché quella che abbiamo visto è stata un’edizione davvero movimentata. Speriamo che la prossima lo sia molto meno; trovate qui tutte le anticipazioni al riguardo.
Congrats to this Super Star in the making aka @gaiagozziofficial ????????❤ . . Such a well deserved victory????. . From the first moment I saw her on stage in @amiciufficiale I felt there was something special about her. She has a way to make the stage feel like it's her home and we are all welcome and invited in. For some reason I always felt and thought she would go far in the show and was the potential winner. But regardless if she would win or not I knew that she would have a bright future ahead of her. . . She is ready to leave her mark in the world. . I can't wait to see what she will do next with her art. But I can assure you I will follow it and keep support it. @gaiagozziofficial Like I said to you yesterday…I truly hope our paths will cross sooner than later.❤???????????? . . Lastly I want to say that all finalists did an incredible job. It's obvious that it's a different show due to the covid19 pre-cautions in place. No audience no feedback live…With that being said. That is exactly why these finalists are so incredible. Now more than ever did they have to truly believe in their own art..without anyone in the studio screaming,cheering or supporting them. They had to trust and believe what they where doing and perform like there was no tomorrow. Only then would they reach all of the people at home…and convince us judges. I think at the same time this is what many artists face in their life…they have to want it and believe in their dreams more than anyone else out there..even if no one supports or believes them…they have to continue believing and pushing for their dreams. These finalist did that yesterday and left their hearts on that stage. . I can assure you. It was felt while watching them live….i'm super proud and can say to everyone at home…just wait until you see them live! This time with all of your support…mamma mia…they will blow you away???????????????? #amici19