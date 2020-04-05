Amici Timor, divampa polemica: raccomandazioni, preferiti ed errori

Timor Steffens, è ancora polemica su Nicolai Gorodiskii: le accuse al maestro

Quest’anno più che mai Timor Steffens è finito al centro di polemiche che non hanno condizionato la visione che abbiamo di lui e che si sono ritorte contro chi invece le ha innescate: parliamo di Nicolai Gorodiskii, che si è in alcuni casi rivolto in maniera sgarbata al professore, e anche di Maria De Filippi, che nell’ultima puntata ha contestato Alessandra Celentano e allo stesso Timor il fatto di non essersi alzati dimenticando come si fosse comportato il ballerino. Su Instagram le polemiche sono state numerose e continuano tuttora; c’è però qualche voce fuori dal coro che ha scritto direttamente al maestro facendo le stesse considerazioni di Maria: “Posso dirti – queste le parole di una follower – che ti ho trovato molto maleducato e scortese verso Nico? Avrà fatto i suoi sbagli e proprio perché tu ti ritieni un grande artista e sei molto più grande di nico potevi comunque alzarsi per applaudirlo. Delusa, amareggiata e schifata”. La risposta di Timor è stato un chiarissimo “??? grazie”. Effettivamente cosa si potrebbe rispondere a chi ti accusa di non esserti alzato in piedi per un ragazzo che dall’inizio del suo percorso si è comportato male nei tuoi confronti? Certe pretese quest’anno ci sono sembrate davvero assurde. E non è finita qui.

Amici 19, Gaia Gozzi spinta dal programma? Timor non ci sta: il prof irritato

La polemica sul profilo Instagram di Timor è proseguita sotto allo stesso post (che è quello di cui vi abbiam parlato ieri e che vede Gaia e il maestro assieme dopo la vittoria). “Che schifo”, ha commentato Linda. “Non essere un’hater. Dovresti essere felice per lei”, le ha subito risposto Timor che ovviamente non si aspettava le considerazioni che sono arrivate dopo. “Non è un voto meritato ma indotto da mesi dagli autori stessi. L’hanno messa subito sul piedistallo”, ha infatti commentato Linda facendo luce su una polemica che effettivamente è esplosa in questo Serale: sono state varie le accuse alla redazione di privilegiare Gaia Gozzi. Al riguardo Timor è stato chiaro: “Ah ah! Veramente? Divertente… Ti basi su quali fatti? C’è un voto da casa per un motivo! Tutta l’Italia ha scelto lei come vincitrice. Di cosa stai parlando? Pensi che sarei stato un giudice se la mia opinione, quella degli altri e di tutti a casa non avesse avuto importanza e fosse stato già tutto pianificato? Avanti…”.

News Amici, attacchi su Javier Rojas e Nicolai: Timor svela il suo preferito e difende ancora Gaia

Linda ha poi spostato il discorso sul fatto che Timor non avesse supportato abbastanza Nicolai e Javier Rojas, e anche a questo il maestro ha risposto senza esitazione: “Anche questo non è vero, Linda. In realtà ho supportato Javier fino alla finalissima. Penso che avrebbe potuto essere un potenziale vincitore. È davvero talentuoso. Ma come hai potuto vedere ha vinto molti premi per questo. Gaia per me ha meritato di vincere. Se l’è guadagnato”. Che le polemiche continuino insomma non è opinabile, anche perché quella che abbiamo visto è stata un’edizione davvero movimentata. Speriamo che la prossima lo sia molto meno; trovate qui tutte le anticipazioni al riguardo.