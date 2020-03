Timor Steffens 10 anni fa, il maestro di Amici da brividi: Whitney Houston nel cuore

View this post on Instagram

Throwback to 2010 on stage with Whitney Houston👑🙏🏽❤. . It was such an honor to have shared the stage with this humble,talented and beautifull person. . Big thanks and much love to @slaughteration & @paulmorente for having me being part of their vision during this performance on Dancing with the stars. (2010). #grateful . . #dancer #timorsteffens #2010 #dwts #whitneyhouston #legend #queenofsoul