Uomini e Donne oggi, Rama Lila ha partorito: è nato Indra

-OUR FIRST BABY SOWER and YOUR FIRST FATHER’S DAY -2 days To my FIRST baby -3 days to my FIRST song #solitestories (link in BIO) WHAT THE HELL!!!! WOW Thank you @amazon to make this Baby Shower possible! 😊 *Cheers with MOMCOCKTAIL 🍸👶🏼 👶🏼👶🏼👶🏼👶🏼👶🏼#39weekspregnant 👶🏼👶🏼👶🏼👶🏼👶🏼👶🏼👶🏼

A post shared by Rama Lila (@ramalila) on Jun 19, 2018 at 12:04pm PDT