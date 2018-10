Beautiful, Jacqueline Macinnes Wood incinta: ecco cosa succederà a Steffy

View this post on Instagram

The rumors are truuuuee!! It’s not just a burrito in my belly it’s a burrito AND A BABY!!!! Ya gurrrlls PREGNANT!! 🤰🏻❤️🤰🏻❤️🦋 So excited for this new chapter and SO happy I get to share it with all of you! When the storyline called for Steffy to model in the Intimates Lingerie fashion show, I wasn’t going to step down because I’m pregnant. I was going to strut my stuff and embrace it! And that’s what I’m doing. Embracing this journey. Thank you for all of your love and continued support and a BIG Thank You to Brad Bell for allowing me to announce in such a special way. #willneverforgetthismoment #boldandbeautiful #Cbs