Valentina Ferragni, criticano il suo fidanzato: la sua risposta

View this post on Instagram

Few snaps from yesterday’s Red Carpet at the 76th Venice Film Festival in a head-to-toe @carlopignatelliofficialpage by @francesco__pignatelli__ sartorial look 🎬 Could stay here hours telling you about my feelings before/during/after walking the red carpet but this time I’ll let these pictures do the work ❤️ #Venezia76 #Storiadiunsogno #adv