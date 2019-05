Selma Blair ha la sclerosi multipla: trasfusione di plasma per l’attrice

View this post on Instagram

this is not a penis. But anyways…I had a mood 🥺😥😓😠 I had tears. I went to shrink. 🤷‍♀️I curled up and let tears drop. 🍂And then what do I always do to feel better? 💆‍♀️💆‍♀️ @bungalow_3 you are my support system for the bad days and celebrate the good. My cells are sluggish so I am having the most capable and lovely @madera_bc push my slack legs and bring them back. #healingtouch #woodtools thank you so much bungalow3 for making this happen despite needing to stay home. Thank you. And I like the way my butt looks. Thanks to this technique #circulation #maderabodycontour #getmoving #creatingspace #bungalow3. #thisisnotapenis