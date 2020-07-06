News
Nick Cordero è morto per Coronavirus a soli 41 anni
L’attore di Brodway Nick Cordero è morto il 5 luglio scorso all’età di 41 anni a causa delle complicazioni dovute al contagio da Coronavirus. Lo stato di salute dell’artista è apparso sin da subito molto grave, tanto che è stato necessario amputare una gamba al protagonista della serie tv americana Law and Order. Dopo settimane di coma farmacologico indotto c’è stato il risveglio, ma il quadro clinico generale di Cordero è rimasto sempre molto grave. La moglie riferiva qualche settimana fa che l’attore era molto debole. Nick ha esalato l’ultimo respiro dopo 90 giorni di degenza presso l’ospedale Cedars-Sinai di Los Angeles. A dare il triste annuncio della sua morte è stata l’amata moglie Amanda Kloots, che ha pubblicato un emozionante e commovente post sul suo profilo Instagram. Marito esemplare, Nick era diventato padre da pochi anni, infatti dal matrimonio con Amanda era nato nel 2019 il loro primo ed unico figlio, Elvis Eduardo Cordero.
Nick Cordero morte, le commoventi parole della moglie Amanda
La moglie Amanda Kloots ha scritto su Instagram in ricordo del marito delle parole davvero molto toccanti che hanno emozionato tutti. Dopo aver annunciato che ora Dio ha un altro angelo in cielo, ha sottolineato quanto Nick fosse una brava persona, da stimare, che brillava come una luce. Amico di tutti, Cordero era un uomo molto ben voluto, apprezzato e amato. La malattia lo ha colpito il 30 marzo scorso. Da quel momento c’è stato un lento ed inesorabile declino, che lo ha visto spegnersi giorno dopo giorno. Nonostante le tante cure profuse, la malattia purtroppo ha avuto il sopravvento, determinandone quindi il decesso.
God has another angel in heaven now. My darling husband passed away this morning. He was surrounded in love by his family, singing and praying as he gently left this earth. ⠀ I am in disbelief and hurting everywhere. My heart is broken as I cannot imagine our lives without him. Nick was such a bright light. He was everyone’s friend, loved to listen, help and especially talk. He was an incredible actor and musician. He loved his family and loved being a father and husband. Elvis and I will miss him in everything we do, everyday. ⠀ To Nicks extraordinary doctor, Dr. David Ng, you were my positive doctor! There are not many doctors like you. Kind, smart, compassionate, assertive and always eager to listen to my crazy ideas or call yet another doctor for me for a second opinion. You’re a diamond in the rough. ⠀ ⠀ I cannot begin to thank everyone enough for the outpour of love , support and help we’ve received these last 95 days. You have no idea how much you lifted my spirits at 3pm everyday as the world sang Nicks song, Live Your Life. We sang it to him today, holding his hands. As I sang the last line to him, “they’ll give you hell but don’t you light them kill your light not without a fight. Live your life,” I smiled because he definitely put up a fight. I will love you forever and always my sweet man. ❤️
La carriera di Nick, tra serie tv e teatro
Nick Cordero è conosciuto ai più per la partecipazione a serie tv americane poliziesche come Law and Order e Blue Bloods. Tra i premi ricevuti durante la carriera anche quello nel 2014 come miglior attore per Bullets over Brodway. Nick era anche attore di teatro, infatti sono tante le opere teatrali che lo hanno visto protagonista come La piccola bottega degli orrori ma anche A Bronx tale.