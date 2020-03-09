News
Katy Perry grave lutto, è morta la nonna: “Quello che sono lo devo a lei”
Dopo il recente annuncio della gravidanza, brutte notizie per Katy Perry: scomparsa la nonna della popstar californiana
Grave lutto per Katy Perry. Nella notte scorsa è deceduta sua nonna Ann Pearl Hudson. La cantante si è lasciata andare ad un lungo sfogo su Instagram in cui ha voluto rendere omaggio alla nonna, ricordando alcuni aneddoti e gli insegnamenti che le ha trasmesso in questi anni vissuti insieme. Uno dei momenti più tristi per l’artista statunitense che solo pochi giorni fa aveva confermato la sua gravidanza con l’attore Orlando Bloom. Stando a quanto si apprende dal messaggio della Perry, pare che la donna non soffrisse di patologie particolari, la sua morte sarebbe legata al fattore età. Secondo Katy, la nonna ora sarebbe un angelo che veglierà su di lei. Ma vediamo nel dettaglio cosa ha scritto la cantante sui social.
Il messaggio per la nonna scomparsa: “Riposa in pace, un angelo”
“Non so quando un’anima entra in una nuovo stato, ma se c’è un aldilà dove c’è una sala d’attesa di arrivo e di andata la mia mente si chiede se l’anima che aspetta di entrare nel mio mondo sta ricevendo un bacio sulla fronte dalla mia dolce nonna che ieri è partita da questa terra. Il mio cuore lo spera”, ha pubblicato la popstar su Instagram. Poi ha aggiunto: “Molto di quello che sono io è dovuto a mio padre… e lui lo deve a lei. Lei ha dato inizio a tutto, come ci ricordava sempre, e le sono molto grata di averlo fatto. Possa lei riposare in profonda pace e baciare la fronte dell’anima a venire e far loro sapere che tutto andrà bene, soprattutto ora che hanno guadagnato un angelo che li guardi”.
I don’t know when a soul enters a new vehicle but if there is an afterlife where there’s a waiting room of the coming and going my mind wonders if the soul that is waiting to come into my world is getting a kiss on the forehead from my sweet Grandma that departed this earth yesterday. My heart hopes so. If she is able to speak with the soul in waiting the conversation would probably include “are sure you wanna pick this wild group?!” There would most definitely be some sarcasm, a witty quip or two… tbh grandma probably had a glass of her favorite blush wine ready upon arrival to this afterlife… and a most fashionable look, jewels included, naturally. A lot of what I am is because of my father… and he is because of her. She started it all, as she used to remind us and I’m so grateful she did. Family… is there to show us what love can be… sometimes that journey of finding the love is tough to get to AND through but if you can open your heart and let the light lead the way you will find that incomparable love. Ann Pearl Hudson was a fighter. She survived the Great Depression, raised 3 kids on her own as a seamstress, making G strings for showgirls and other such characters in Vegas. She was always authentically herself, funny and full of all the sweet cozy things you think of when you think of grandmas. She gave me crisp dollar bills in hallmark cards, she let us eat her favorite almond cookies from the 99 cent store while we asked questions about the different fans she had on display on her walls. She was a wonderful grandma and I will forever carry some of her in me. When my whit comes out, that’s Ann. When my authenticity comes out, that’s Ann. When my stubbornness comes out, hell, that’s Ann. When my fighter spirit comes out, that’s Ann. When my style comes out, that’s Ann. May she rest in deep peace and kiss the forehead of the soul to come and let them know everything is gonna be OK, especially now that they have gained an angel to look over them ♥️♠️
Katy Perry in dolce attesa
Qualche giorno fa, Katy ha pubblicato le immagini del suo ultimo videoclip Never Worn White su Instagram e proprio attraverso questo filmato ha annunciato di essere incinta. Il rumors era già nell’aria da diverse settimane, ma la conferma è arrivata quando la cantante ha mostrato il pancione nel nuovo video musicale. Il bambino che attende con Orlando Bloom verrà alla luce la prossima estate.