Chiara Ferragni insultata per strada. Post fiume, il fatto: “Pazzesco”

Chiara Ferragni insultata per strada. Il motivo e il post fiume della moglie di Fedez su quanto accaduto: “Pazzesco”

Chiara Ferragni insultata per strada mentre scende da un taxi, da una donna di circa 40 anni in compagnia della sua piccola figlia. Questo il fatto narrato dall’influncer in un post fiume su Instagram, dove si è lasciata andare a una riflessione amara. La moglie di Fedez ha subito l’attacco verbale semplicemente perché non era truccatissima e smagliante, almeno secondo chi l’ha apostrofata con parolacce da osteria. Un fatto su cui la biondissima cremonese ha voluto spendere un pensiero articolato, sottolineando come spesso la tanto sbandierata solidarietà femminile sia una teoria che non trova riscontri nella realtà.

La moglie di Fedez impietrita innanzi al commento volgare di una donna: “Perché?”

“Ieri, mentre stavo scendendo da un taxi, una domma di 40 anni circa mi ha sorpreso con un commento terribile. Dopo avermi visto, in modo rumoroso, ha detto a sua figlia di circa 8 anni: ‘Non darle attenzione, hai visto che sembra una m…da senza trucco?'”. Inizia così il racconto dell’influencer che spiega che l’unica reazione avuta in quel momento è stata quella di guardare la donna in maniera shockata. Tanti gli interrogativi frullati nella sua testa per tutto il giorno dopo l’avvenimento. Uno in particolare: “Perché sono spesso le donne ad avere questo atteggiamento con altre donne?”. L’influencer a questo punto cita anche il caso capitato a sua sorella Valentina pochi giorni fa, quando è stata attaccata sui social: “Ho chiesto ai fan se si fossero mai sentiti in colpa per dei commenti negativi sul loro corpo: l’89%ha detto di si. Non è pazzesco?”.

“Perché una mamma dovrebbe dire a sua figlia che un’altra donna sembra una m…da senza trucco?”

Chiara non si dà pace e continua a ripetersi “perché succede spesso questo?”. “Perché – prosegue – una mamma dovrebbe dire a sua figlia che un’altra donna sembra una m…da senza trucco (e io che mi sono sentita così carina quella mattina?)”. La riflessione coinvolge il figlio Leone Lucia. Al piccolo, la moglie di Fedez riserverà un insegnamento ben diverso, vale a dire di ricercare la fiducia in se stesso, che la bellezza viene da dentro, “che un viso fresco e un sorriso vero sono meglio di qualsiasi tipo di trucco” e che un modello standard estetico oggi “non esiste più“. Infine chiosa: “Le donne vere si sostengono a vicenda. Insieme possiamo fare la differenza.”