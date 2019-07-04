News
Chiara Ferragni insultata per strada. Post fiume, il fatto: “Pazzesco”
Chiara Ferragni insultata per strada. Il motivo e il post fiume della moglie di Fedez su quanto accaduto: “Pazzesco”
Chiara Ferragni insultata per strada mentre scende da un taxi, da una donna di circa 40 anni in compagnia della sua piccola figlia. Questo il fatto narrato dall’influncer in un post fiume su Instagram, dove si è lasciata andare a una riflessione amara. La moglie di Fedez ha subito l’attacco verbale semplicemente perché non era truccatissima e smagliante, almeno secondo chi l’ha apostrofata con parolacce da osteria. Un fatto su cui la biondissima cremonese ha voluto spendere un pensiero articolato, sottolineando come spesso la tanto sbandierata solidarietà femminile sia una teoria che non trova riscontri nella realtà.
La moglie di Fedez impietrita innanzi al commento volgare di una donna: “Perché?”
“Ieri, mentre stavo scendendo da un taxi, una domma di 40 anni circa mi ha sorpreso con un commento terribile. Dopo avermi visto, in modo rumoroso, ha detto a sua figlia di circa 8 anni: ‘Non darle attenzione, hai visto che sembra una m…da senza trucco?'”. Inizia così il racconto dell’influencer che spiega che l’unica reazione avuta in quel momento è stata quella di guardare la donna in maniera shockata. Tanti gli interrogativi frullati nella sua testa per tutto il giorno dopo l’avvenimento. Uno in particolare: “Perché sono spesso le donne ad avere questo atteggiamento con altre donne?”. L’influencer a questo punto cita anche il caso capitato a sua sorella Valentina pochi giorni fa, quando è stata attaccata sui social: “Ho chiesto ai fan se si fossero mai sentiti in colpa per dei commenti negativi sul loro corpo: l’89%ha detto di si. Non è pazzesco?”.
“Perché una mamma dovrebbe dire a sua figlia che un’altra donna sembra una m…da senza trucco?”
Chiara non si dà pace e continua a ripetersi “perché succede spesso questo?”. “Perché – prosegue – una mamma dovrebbe dire a sua figlia che un’altra donna sembra una m…da senza trucco (e io che mi sono sentita così carina quella mattina?)”. La riflessione coinvolge il figlio Leone Lucia. Al piccolo, la moglie di Fedez riserverà un insegnamento ben diverso, vale a dire di ricercare la fiducia in se stesso, che la bellezza viene da dentro, “che un viso fresco e un sorriso vero sono meglio di qualsiasi tipo di trucco” e che un modello standard estetico oggi “non esiste più“. Infine chiosa: “Le donne vere si sostengono a vicenda. Insieme possiamo fare la differenza.”
View this post on Instagram
Yesterday, while I was getting out of a cab to go to work, a woman surprised me with an awful comment. She was probably in her 40s and, after she saw me, she told her daughter (who was probably around 8) in a very loud way: “don’t even give her attention, did you see she looks like shit without makeup on”. My reaction was just looking at her in shock for such a rude and loud comment, and that feeling stayed with me the whole day. I kept asking myself why people have to talk shit about others, and why do people always have to criticize the way you look, more than anything else? And why do women do this the most, and against other women? In a poll I made on Instagram stories on Tuesday, after my sister @valentinaferragni was “socially attacked” for not wearing a model size I asked my followers if they’ve ever felt bad for bad comments about their physical appearance: 89% of you said yes. Isn’t this crazy? In a world where we all have felt judged for the way we look and where we’ve all, at least at times, felt victims of a beauty standard that we couldn’t live up to and felt bad about ourselves for other’s comments, why do we often do the same? We know the feeling of not feeling the 100% best version of ourselves, so why trying to make others feel bad as well? Why would a mum tell her daughter that another woman looks like shit without makeup on (and I felt so cute that morning 😅) instead of teaching her that beauty comes from within, from self confidence and self love? That everybody is beautiful in their own way, that a “model standard of beauty” doesn’t exist anymore? That a fresh face and a real smile is better than any kind of makeup? That’s what I will teach to my son, that’s what I try to tell you everyday on my social media. Real women support each other. Together, we can make a difference. It starts with baby steps: try to tell yourself something good about your body everyday. And try to empower others around you, instead of tearing them down #BodyShamingIsForLosers #Sisterhood