Chiara Ferragni si svela tra dubbi e paure: il rapporto col proprio corpo

This was me, exactly a year ago. I was 36 weeks pregnant, at home rest in Los Angeles, with Mati and Fede by my side, ready to meet my baby boy. At that time I remember I decided not to post this photo, and It was not because I had a stain on my white denim. I felt insecure about sharing my body at that stage of the pregnancy. I am not always self confident, and even If i have a great relationship with my body most of the time, a pregnancy is both magical and difficult on so many levels. Only women who have tried it can really relate. Now, a year later, holding my favorite person in the world in my arms I can say this: body, I’m so proud of you. For all the times you made my heart beat, for all the times you loved me back, even when I didn’t love you enough. For recovering each time and making me experience life, day after day. For waking up, every morning. But, most of all, for creating life. Loving your body is a long process, but I really encourage each one of you to say something nice to yourself, everytime you look at the mirror. This is how the self confidence revolution starts. Love yourself first, so that others will love you too 🙏🏻