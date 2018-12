Chiara Ferragni, le foto impressionanti del travaglio: Fedez in lacrime

View this post on Instagram

Best of 2018: March 19th, 2018, best day of my life. My little Leone was born 3 weeks before his due date with induction since I developed placenta problems in the month before and It was dangerous keeping him in my belly any longer. It was a long process (22 hours of labor) and I got very scared towards the end but, surrounded by my beloved ones, I did it. I still can’t believe how magic our body is. Leo is my reason of life and I’m so proud to be his mama 🦁