Priyanka Chopra e Nick Jonas sposi: Meghan Markle grande assente

View this post on Instagram

@PriyankaChopra and @NickJonas, who married this weekend wearing looks designed by Ralph Lauren, were among the guests invited to celebrate Ralph Lauren's 50th Anniversary during #NYFW in September 2018. . Here, Priyanka wears a crystal-embellished Ralph Lauren Collection gown, and Nick wears a shawl-collar dinner jacket from Ralph Lauren Purple Label. . #PriyankaChopra #NickJonas #PriyankaAndNick #RalphLauren #RL50