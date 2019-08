Mariano Di Vaio, l’annuncio: “Benedetto”, nuovo traguardo per il fashion blogger

View this post on Instagram

Proud, honored and blessed are the words that come to my mind now that I see this ♥️ 🙏🏽 proud to represent such an important statement like “be the king of your everyday life” honored to work with a brand that I love since I’m something like 13 years old @DolceGabbana and blessed to achieve another milestone in my career! I can’t express how happy I am! Thanks to @marianovivanco and the amazing team behind this amazing campaign ♥️ thanks for all the support and messages! Now trust me and go try the perfume by @DgBeauty asap cause it’s just DOPE! #KbyDolceGabbana #OwnYourCrown #DGBeauty