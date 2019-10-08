News
James Van Der Beek: sesto figlio in arrivo per l’attore di Dawson’s Creek
Che fine ha fatto l’attore di Dawson’s Creek? James Van Der Beek di nuovo padre
James Van Der Beek sta per diventare padre per la sesta volta. L’attore di Dawson’s Creek, tra i teen drama cult della tv americana, ha dato il lieto annuncio su Instagram. La seconda moglie Kimberly è di nuovo incinta: solo lo scorso anno la coppia ha accolto la piccola Gwendolyn. I due sono genitori anche di altri quattro bambini: Olivia, Joshua, Annabel e Emilia, che hanno rispettivamente 8, 7, 5 e 3 anni. Van Der Beek ha condiviso su Instagram uno scatto della sua numerosa famiglia, rivelando che la moglie ha subito di recente un aborto spontaneo. La sesta gravidanza procede però a meraviglia e il nascituro dovrebbe arrivare nei primi mesi del 2020.
Thrilled beyond belief to announce that another little bundle of joy has picked us to be their family. We chose to have our first ultrasound on camera with our #DWTS crew capturing the result – something I NEVER thought we’d ever do… but @vanderkimberly and I have been through three of those first appointments to discover either no heartbeat, or no baby, and she wanted to share this moment. Miscarriage (a word that needs a replacement – nobody failed to “carry”, these things sometimes just happen) is something that people rarely talk about, and often go through in secret. But there needs to be zero shame around it, or around giving yourself the time and space to grieve. We decided to put ourselves out there – not knowing what we’d find – in an effort to chip away at any senseless stigma around this experience and to encourage people who might be going through it to open themselves up to love & support from friends and family when they need it most. Happily, for us – this time- we walked out with tears of joy. #AndThenIDancedAQuickStep. • Pic by @jilliangoulding
James Van Der Beek e la sua numerosa famiglia
“Siamo entusiasti oltre ogni immaginazione nell’annunciare che un altro piccolo fascio di gioia ci ha scelto per essere la sua famiglia”, ha scritto James Van Der Beek su Instagram. A proposito della drammatica esperienza della moglie l’attore ha fatto sapere: “È qualcosa di cui le persone parlano raramente e spesso in segreto. Ma ci deve essere zero vergogna attorno ad esso, bisogna darsi tempo e spazio per il dolore. Abbiamo deciso di metterci nuovamente in gioco – non sapendo cosa avremmo trovato – nel tentativo di evitare qualsiasi stigma insensato attorno a questa esperienza, incoraggiando quelle persone che potrebbero vivere simili momenti ad aprirsi all’amore e al sostegno degli amici e della famiglia, quando ne hanno più bisogno. Fortunatamente, per noi – questa volta – siamo usciti con lacrime di gioia”.
James Van Der Beek: la vita dell’attore dopo Dawson’s Creek
Prima di conoscere l’attuale moglie, Van Der Beek è stato sposato per sette anni con l’attrice Heather McComb, ma i due non hanno avuto figli. Dopo il successo di Dawson’s Creek il 42enne ha continuato a lavorare in tv e al cinema. Dallo scorso anno è uno dei protagonisti della serie tv Netflix Pose.