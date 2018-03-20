Beautiful
Beautiful, Sally Spectra va via: Courtney Hope lascia la soap
Sally Spectra lascia Beautiful: l’annuncio dell’attrice Courtney Hope
Un nuovo addio a Beautiful: il personaggio di Sally Spectra è stato tagliato fuori dalle trame della soap. A farlo sapere l’attrice Cortuney Hope, che ha annunciato l’addio alla serie dopo un solo anno di lavoro. Com’era prevedibile, con il ritorno di Hope a Los Angeles gli autori hanno deciso di tornare a dedicarsi al vecchio triangolo amoroso che coinvolge la figlia di Brooke con Steffy e Liam. Per Sally ci sarà, almeno per il momento, un happy ending: nelle puntate americane di Beautiful la giovane si sta riconciliando con Thomas Forrester (che l’aveva lasciata per riprovarci con Caroline e dare una famiglia al piccolo Douglas) con il quale sta progettando una nuova vita a New York.
Il post su Instagram di Courtney Hope di Beautiful
I’ve been waiting for the right time to say this, but I’ve realized the more I wait the longer it takes me to move on and accept life’s new chapter. Thank you to all the Sally and Spectra fans! Your love and support has meant the world and I will miss you all❤️😘.. Hopefully Sally can return to ‘Los Angeles Fashion’ soon, but until then.. I love you all 👋🏻💋😥! It’s been the greatest year, and I will forever be thankful for my time as Sally Spectra. Being blessed to grace your homes and screens with love, light and the pursuit of dreams and truth. It’s been an honor to be apart of @boldandbeautifulcbs , and I am grateful for the memories and friendships made! God apparently has new and bigger plans for me at the moment and I can’t wait to see what those are! Again, I love you all and I hope to entertain and hangout with you again very soon! #TeamSpectraforLIFE #WeSpectrasLoveYou ❤️❤️😊
“Ho aspettato a dirvelo ma ora non posso aspettare più: grazie per tutto il supporto che mi avete dato in questo anno di lavoro! Spero che Sally possa tornare presto a Los Angeles ma fino ad allora… vi amo tutti! È stato un anno fantastico, è stato un onore per me far parte della squadra di Beautiful. A quanto pare Dio ha nuovi progetti per me e non vedo l’ora di scoprirli” ha fatto sapere Courtney Hope su Instagram, dove ha fatto subito incetta di like e commenti. Nonostante sia stata poco tempo nel cast della più longeva soap opera, la giovane si è subito fatta amare dai telespettatori e non ha fatto rimpiangere la vecchia Sally Spectra.