Beautiful, Sally Spectra va via: Courtney Hope lascia la soap

I’ve been waiting for the right time to say this, but I’ve realized the more I wait the longer it takes me to move on and accept life’s new chapter. Thank you to all the Sally and Spectra fans! Your love and support has meant the world and I will miss you all❤️😘.. Hopefully Sally can return to ‘Los Angeles Fashion’ soon, but until then.. I love you all 👋🏻💋😥! It’s been the greatest year, and I will forever be thankful for my time as Sally Spectra. Being blessed to grace your homes and screens with love, light and the pursuit of dreams and truth. It’s been an honor to be apart of @boldandbeautifulcbs , and I am grateful for the memories and friendships made! God apparently has new and bigger plans for me at the moment and I can’t wait to see what those are! Again, I love you all and I hope to entertain and hangout with you again very soon! #TeamSpectraforLIFE #WeSpectrasLoveYou ❤️❤️😊

A post shared by Courtney Hope (@thecourtneyhope) on Mar 19, 2018 at 1:21pm PDT